Churchill Downs Racetrack says it will move forward with the 146th runnings of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby with spectators in September.

The races, which historically happen during the first week of May, were delayed until September 4 and 5 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Churchill Downs said the events would happen as planned, with restrictions, after consultation with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and state public health officials.

“Our team is deeply committed to holding the very best Kentucky Derby ever, and we will take all necessary steps to protect the health and safety of all who attend and participate in the Derby,” said Churchill Downs Racetrack President Kevin Flanery in a news release. “In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have established a comprehensive set of operating procedures, which include a multitude of precautionary measures to be followed while fans are in attendance at our facility. We are determined to keep our customers, employees and communities as safe as we responsibly can.”

The track will limit the venue capacity to reduce the crowd density, and restrict general admission ticket holders to the infield. Guests will not be required to wear a mask, but will be “consistently and frequently encouraged” to do so, unless seated in their reserved seat. Washing hands and social distancing will be encouraged as well.

This post will be updated.