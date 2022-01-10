Jefferson County Public Schools officials announced Sunday evening that due to COVID-related staffing shortages, the district will move to Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) this week.

There will be no school for students and teachers Monday, January 10. Virtual learning will begin on Tuesday and continue through at least Friday, January 14. The district says if staffing numbers return to safe levels, in-person instruction could resume on Tuesday, January 18, the day after the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

As of Sunday night, 628 JCPS staff members currently have COVID-19 and an additional 100 are quarantined, out of around 18,000 total staff. Of the roughly 96,000 students in the district, 2,129 have COVID-19 and 2,700 are quarantined.

Under a state law passed last year, JCPS has a maximum of 10 NTI days to use this school year.

JCPS says curbside meal distribution will again be available to families during NTI.

Jess Clark contributed to this story.