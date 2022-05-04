Dr. Sarah Moyer will be departing from her role as director and chief health strategist for the Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness Department.

Moyer has served in the role since 2017. Previously she was the department’s medical director.

During her time as director, Moyer has led the department through the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, she helped establish Kentucky’s first syringe exchange program.

“From the get-go, Dr. Moyer was instrumental in leading our Louisville Metro Public Wellness team’s award-winning approaches to improving the health of all our residents, and she has shown those skills as our community navigated a once-in-a-century global pandemic,” Mayor Greg Fischer said in a news release.

Moyer announced that her new job will be as chief medical officer for Humana’s Medicaid business in Kentucky – Humana Healthy Horizons.

Moyer said she was excited about her new role, but leaving is “bittersweet”.

“LMPHW is like family to me – family devoted to serving a community we love,” Moyer said in the same news release.

“We’ve worked together to get to the root of unhealthy and unfair conditions and improve them so that everyone in every ZIP code can enjoy good health and wellbeing.”

Jeb Duke, the president of Humana-Medicaid in Kentucky, said Moyer will continue working toward the goal of creating equitable health outcomes across the state.

“I’m grateful that Humana is affording me the opportunity to remain in Louisville to improve the health of our community from a different angle,” Moyer said.

Moyer’s new role with Humana begins on July 5. She will remain in an advisory role to the mayor through the end of the fiscal year on June 30th.

Fischer has appointed Dr. Jeff Howard as the interim director of the department and chief health strategist. Moyer is currently the department’s medical director.

“Dr. Howard’s commitment to equitable health outcomes, paired with his experience at the state and federal levels, makes him the right person to lead our Health Department at this critical time,” Fischer said.

Howard previously worked as the commissioner for public health and chief medical officer of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Howard will begin as interim director of the Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness Department and the city’s chief health strategist on May 27.