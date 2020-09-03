Louisville crews were working Thursday morning to remove the statue of King Louis XVI from the corner of Jefferson and 6th streets downtown, amid concerns it will pose a public safety hazard.

The statue was damaged in late May, as protests for racial justice began in Louisville. Since then, it has been a frequent target for graffiti.

A news release from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s office said officials are concerned any further destruction could cause potential injury to any people who may be in the area. The statue is heading to a city storage facility, and its future will ultimately be determined after a conservation assessment.