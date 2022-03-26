Friday marked Clark Memorial Health’s first day in more than two years without any inpatient COVID-19 cases.

Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel reported the information Friday evening.

Indiana has had a sharp decline in new cases and hospitalizations since February, after experiencing record numbers during the omicron peak in January.

On Friday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 228 new daily cases, compared with more than 17,000 two months ago. The seven-day positivity rate is 2.1%.

The department reported five new daily cases in Clark County and seven in Floyd County on Friday. Statewide, less than 3% of hospital ICU beds were in use for COVID patients.

Daily cases are the lowest they’ve been since July, both in Southern Indiana and statewide.

The health department’s color-coded map, which tracks the spread of infection based on the positivity rate and number of new cases per 100,000 residents, shows all but five of the state’s 92 counties at the lowest level of spread.