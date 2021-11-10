Clarksville is a commercial hub for Southern Indiana, filled with restaurants and shopping outlets.

The town is segmented: most of its residential neighborhoods exist far from the heavily-developed areas near Interstate 65. But town officials have spent the past few years exploring ways to bridge that gap.

“It’s about going back to traditional planning practices that were ingrained in Europe years ago and putting them into place now,” said Redevelopment Director Nic Langford. “So, dense, walkable streets so people can kind of get around and get a familiar sense of where they are.”

Now, those ideas are closer to becoming reality. The Clarksville Redevelopment Commission recently approved the 3C Master Plan, which could transform Lewis and Clark Parkway in the coming years. The town council and plan commission are expected to take a final vote as early as next month.

Langford said the plan integrates more homes and green space in a 600-acre area that’s currently dominated by shopping centers. That could mean changing the appearance of the Green Tree Mall and former River Falls Mall.

“It’s to create more of an experience instead of just a place to go and shop,” he said. “More about placemaking, more about creating an environment that’s conducive and friendly for gathering and walking and is aesthetically pleasing.”

Officials have recently celebrated milestones in the South Clarksville Redevelopment Plan. The project will create a new downtown on land that has historically been used for industrial purposes along the Ohio River.

A.D. Stonecipher, a town council member and chairman of the redevelopment commission, said Clarksville has solidified a partnership with Denton Floyd Real Estate Group. The developer is working on Current812, a mixed-use structure with more than 200 residential units. It will be the second development in South Clarksville, after Bolt + Tie opened earlier this year.

“It will be the biggest redevelopment project that we’ve done residentially in Clarksville history,” Stonecipher said. “And probably the biggest since we did partner to help bring the malls back in the early ‘90s.”

Last week, officials cut the ribbon on the town’s newly-created Main Street in South Clarksville.