Clarksville police shot and killed a man late Monday night. It happened at the Walmart on Veterans Parkway. Indiana State Police has been assigned to investigate the fatal shooting.

ISP Sgt. Carey Huls wrote in a statement that three Clarksville police officers were at the store on a “separate and unrelated investigation,” and that they went inside after employees notified them that a man refused to leave.

Police identified the man as Daniel Francis Scott, 30, of Corydon, Ind.

“Based on information and video gathered in the investigation, detectives believe Daniel Scott brandished a machete-style knife when approached and charged an officer,” Huls wrote in the statement.

An officer then shot Scott, though the police statement does not indicate where.

According to Huls, police began “life-saving measures” and called for an ambulance. Scott was transported to Clark Memorial Health, where he was pronounced dead.

No one else was harmed during the incident.

The name of the officer who shot and killed Scott has not been released.