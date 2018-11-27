Like clockwork, radio stations began playing Christmas carols the day after Thanksgiving — which can get a little repetitive. But some local organizations are showcasing the classical side of holiday music in the coming days.

Founded in 2012, the Louisville Philharmonia is a community group of “serious amateur and semi-professional orchestral players.”

According to a news release, their upcoming holiday concert, “Love & Joy Come to You,” will feature seasonal favorites such as Tchaikovsky’s “Waltz of the Flowers,” “Three Kings Swing (for brass)” by William Himes and “The Polar Express” by Alan Silvestri & Glen Ballard.

The Louisville Philharmonia’s concert will take place Dec. 7 and 8 at Beargrass Christian Church.

Meanwhile, for the fourth season in a row, the Louisville Orchestra’s holiday concert features the Christmas selections of Handel’s “Messiah,” conducted by Kent Hatteberg. According to a concert announcement, musicians from the Louisville Orchestra, the Louisville Chamber Choir, as well as a select group of soloists will perform.

Completed in 1741, the sprawling composition explores the advent, life and death of Christ.

It will be performed Nov. 29 through Dec. 1, each night at a different church — the Cathedral of the Assumption, the Harvey Browne Presbyterian Church and St. Francis in the Fields.

Additionally, the 13th annual Holiday Choral Festival — which is presented by 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville — will take place Dec. 2.

Kent Hatteberg and Caitlin Jennings will, respectively, direct the Louisville Cardinal Singers and the Louisville Youth Choir Bel Canto ensemble. Pianist Harry Pickens will also perform.

The concert will take place at St. Brigid Church.