At 30-years-old, classical pianist Yuja Wang is already one of the most sought after soloists on an international stage. Championed early on by preeminent Maestros including Gustavo Dudamel, Michael Tilson Thomas and the late Claudio Abbado, Wang was recently named Musical America’s Artist of the Year 2017.

And she will be performing with the Louisville Orchestra on Sept. 23 to celebrate the organization’s 80th season.

Wang, who attended the Curtis Institute of Music with Louisville Orchestra music director Teddy Abrams, will play Rachmaninoff’s cinematic Fourth Piano Concerto. The program also includes Ford Lallerstedt’s “Mumbo!Jumbo!” and Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony.

Lallerstedt’s “Mumbo! Jumbo!” was originally composed for organ and was orchestrated for this performance by Sebastian Chang. Lallerstedt is a professor at the Curtis Institute where, according to Abrams, he was an inspiration to both Abrams and Chang.

“Teachers like him are rare,” said Abrams in a news release. “They have an enlightened insight that opens our minds to connections we’ve never considered. He deeply influenced and motivated me as a musician and human being.”

The event takes place at the Kentucky Center’s Whitney Hall, Saturday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. with an LO Concert Talks hosted by WUOL’s Daniel Gilliam at 7 p.m. in the Mary Anderson Room. More information is available here.