The Colonial Gardens redevelopment project in south Louisville is on schedule for a spring, 2019 grand opening.

City officials and the project’s developer provided an update on the $5 million public/private project Monday. It includes the renovation of the Colonial Gardens building at New Cut Road and Kenwood Avenue and the construction of three new buildings.

Developer Todd Underhill says the new complex will house four locally-owned restaurants, which will share a common outdoor beer garden.

“We think our lineup of food and beverage spots is going to be so impressive that it’s actually going to be the first time that I can remember that you’re going to see a migration of people from the East End to the South End to come and enjoy yourself,” he said. “I really do believe that. I think this place is going to be extremely popular.”

Underhill says three of the four restaurants have been signed. The names of the tenants will be disclosed in January.

The Colonial Gardens building, across from Iroquois Park, is more than a century old. The former roadhouse and nightclub has been vacant since 2003. In the early 20th century, the Colonial Gardens property was the site of Louisville’s first zoo.