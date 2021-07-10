Starting this weekend, you’ll hear “Throughline” and “It’s Been a Minute with Sam Sanders” twice a week on WFPL. Beginning Sunday, July 11, “Throughline” will air every Sunday at 10 a.m. That’s in addition to airing on Saturdays at noon.

Mike Morgan/NPR

On each episode of “Throughline,” hosts Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei take you back in time to understand the present. Listen for stories you can feel and sounds you can see from the moments that shaped our world.

Also this weekend, WFPL will begin airing “It’s Been a Minute with Sam Sanders” on Sundays at 2 p.m. But don’t worry! You’ll still be able to hear “It’s Been A Minute” on Saturday mornings at 10.

NPR

On each episode, Sam interviews people in the culture who deserve your attention, and looks back at the week in news with other journalists.

If you miss hearing “Freakonomics Radio” and “The New Yorker Radio Hour” on the air, you can still find them anytime at those links.