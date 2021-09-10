It’s a question all Asian Americans get at least once: “Where are you from? No, but where are you really from?” In a new podcast from the Louisville Public Media Podcast Incubator, you’ll meet some of the tens of thousands of folks whose answer is, “Kentucky!” Hosts Charlene Buckles and Dan Wu chat with and share the diverse stories and perspectives of Asian American and Pacific Islanders living in the Bluegrass State.

Buckles is a Louisville-based activist and fundraiser with the ACLU of Kentucky. Wu is a business owner and activist in Lexington. They co-created the show with Rep. Nima Kulkarni, an immigration attorney and the first Indian immigrant in the Kentucky state legislature, and Mae Suramek, a social entrepreneur who owns three restaurants in Berea. Learn more about the creators here.

Buckles said fostering connections among Asian American Kentuckians is particularly urgent now.

“After the rise of anti-Asian hate during the pandemic, particularly the horrific Atlanta Massacre that targeted Asian women, it was necessary to connect and give a voice to AAPI Kentuckians who often feel isolated and unseen,” she said. “We want to make sure that every single AAPI Kentuckian who listens to this podcast knows that you’re not alone in your experience, you belong here, this is our home too.”

“There are tens of thousands of Asian American stories in Kentucky,” co-creator and host Dan Wu said. “It’s time we tell them.”

The first two episodes will be available on Sept 21, with the rest of the 12-episode season dropping weekly on Tuesdays. You can listen to the trailer and subscribe to the show now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and at whereyallreallyfrom.org, or get a sneak peek in the player below.

Where Y’all Really From is part of the Louisville Public Media Podcast Incubator. We get support from the Community Foundation of Louisville, Podchaser, Rankings.io and the Eye Care Institute’s Butchertown Clinical Trials.