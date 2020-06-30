July 1 marks some changes to the WFPL program schedule — mostly to the weekend lineup. Here’s what’s coming to 89.3 WFPL:

Saturdays

Two new shows are coming to the WFPL Saturday schedule: Live Wire and Planet Money/How I Built This.

Live Wire: Saturday at 12 p.m.

“Live Wire” is a variety show hosted by Luke Burbank (a frequent panelist on “Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me”). In pre-COVID times it was taped in front of a live audience in Portland, OR, but for the past few months the team has reimagined it as Live Wire House Party. It’s still a variety show designed to introduce audiences to “an eclectic cadre of artists, musicians, writers, comedians and cultural observers,” but now it’s taped from home.

Planet Money/How I Built This: Saturday at 6 p.m.

This pairing of two popular NPR podcasts — “Planet Money” and “How I Built This” — is now coming to WFPL right after Weekend All Things Considered on Saturday.

From NPR:

Planet Money explains the economy with playful storytelling and Peabody award-winning deep dive, roll up your sleeves journalism. The team includes Robert Smith, Jacob Goldstein, Stacey Vanek Smith, Noel King, Ailsa Chang and Kenny Malone. Guy Raz hosts How I Built This, where innovators, entrepreneurs, and idealists take us through the often challenging journeys they took to build their now iconic companies. Featured guests include the founders of Lyft, Patagonia, Zappos, Spanx, Samuel Adams, Instagram, and more.

Other Saturday Schedule Changes

We’re adding a second airing of “Latino USA” to the schedule on Saturdays at 7 a.m.

“Live From Here” will move an hour later on Saturdays — to 7 p.m. — until it goes off the air permanently at the end of the summer. (American Public Media announced earlier this month it was stopping production of the program.)

The second airing of “Travel with Rick Steves” will move an hour later to Saturdays at 9 p.m.

Sundays

“New Yorker Radio Hour” and “Hidden Brain” will swap spots; New Yorker will be moved to 10 a.m. Sunday, Hidden Brain to 1 p.m. Sunday.

For a full program schedule click here. If you have any feedback on this or other WFPL programming, feel free to email me at epeterson@wfpl.org.