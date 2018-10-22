All 100 seats in the State House of Representatives are up for re-election next month and 88 of those races are contested. Capitol Reporter Ryland Barton will preview the midterm elections with Republican strategist Scott Jennings during On the Record, a monthly nonpartisan event about Kentucky politics.

On the Record is recorded live in front of an audience at Mile Wide Beer Co. The discussion begins at 6:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. More information can be found here.

