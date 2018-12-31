Hundreds gathered on Monday to remember Louisville Metro Police Detective Deidre “Dee Dee” Mengedoht.

Courtesy LMPD

Mengedoht, 32, was killed when a Metropolitan Sewer District truck driver crashed into her vehicle after she had pulled over another vehicle for a traffic stop on Christmas Eve on Interstate 64 in downtown Louisville. Officials say Mengedoht was inside her vehicle at that time and she died at the scene.

Her funeral was held at Southeast Christian Church, where she was an active member.

“We should not have to be here today, but we are,” Pastor Greg Allen said during Monday’s service. “And we are grateful to you for your presence here today.”

Friends as well as city officials made remarks about Mengedoht, including Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad. Conrad said Mengedoht exemplified what officers should be.

“She truly embraced and embodied the essence of community policing at its finest,” Conrad said. “I hope that each of us leave here with just a little bit of Deidre’s spirit.”

The MSD employee charged with killing Mengedoht, 60-year-old Roger Burdette, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and driving under the influence. According to the Associated Press, an arrest citation says Burdette admitted to taking prescription drugs and was unable to maintain his balance during a sobriety test after the crash.

MSD has declined to pay for Burdette’s legal fees after initially retaining an attorney for him, according to WDRB. He’s being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $200,000 bond. Burdette is scheduled to be back in court in January.

Mengedoht is survived by her nine-year-old son, Preston.