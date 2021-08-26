The Sherman Minton Renewal project is starting next month after more than two years of planning.

The bridge carries traffic on Interstate 64 between New Albany and Louisville. Commuters will encounter some changes to traffic patterns ahead of the work, which is expected to start mid-September.

Crews are closing westbound lanes of I-64 from Friday night to Monday morning to install temporary barriers and crossover lanes in Kentucky and Indiana. Eastbound lanes will shut down for the same additions September 10-13.

Phase one of the project includes steel repairs, painting and replacing the bridge’s lower deck. Two lanes of traffic will flow in each direction during the first phase, which will last through mid-2022. One of the eastbound lanes will be diverted to the upper deck of the bridge.

The rehabilitation project will add 30 years of life to the aging Sherman Minton Bridge. The entire project is slated to take two and a half years. Project officials say at least one lane of traffic will be open in each direction for about 95% of that time.