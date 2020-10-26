These graphs show key measures of COVID-19 in Kentucky: daily positive tests, the number of daily tests, the rate of positive tests, deaths, and hospitalizations.
We use data provided by the COVID Tracking Project, the Kentucky Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
See our Kentucky county-level tracker here.
Daily cases and tests
Positive tests mean the number of tests that come back positive while daily tests are the number of PCR tests administered per day. Daily tests might include duplicate entries that create unavoidable variations.
Seven-day moving averages reduce variations in data and present a clearer picture of the spread.
Positivity Rate
Positivity rate is defined as the percent of total tests that are positive. We calculated the seven-day average positivity rate by dividing averages of cases and tests. The positivity rate may be higher than that published by the KY Department of Public Health on its website.
Incidence Rate
Incidence rate defined as the number of positive tests per 100,000 people is one of the main indicators that show the spread of the deadly virus.
Deaths and hospitalizations
Deaths include cases that were confirmed by testing as well as those in which the death certificate mentions COVID-19 or equivalent as cause of death.
