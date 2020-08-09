Governor Andy Beshear announced 801 new cases of coronavirus in Kentucky on Saturday, in an emailed release. Twenty-nine of those were in children under age five.

The positivity rate in the commonwealth is now 6.02%. The release says that’s the highest the rate has been since the entire population of Green River Correctional Facility was tested, back in May.

“I know we are slowing the growth of this virus in Kentucky, but it’s still aggressive,” Beshear said in the email. “We simply need to do better.”

Eight more Kentuckians have lost their lives to the virus as of Saturday, bringing the state’s total deaths to 772.

“This is the time where we need to buckle down and do what it takes to get this virus under control,” Beshear said. “Please stay safe and take this seriously.”