Jecorey Arthur is leaving Louisville Public Media as the music education manager at classical music station WUOL. The musician, teacher and Democrat is running for Metro Council to represent District 4.

In a statement sent Wednesday evening, Arthur’s campaign confirmed his departure from Louisville Public Media, which is also the parent company of WFPL.

“Jecorey Arthur and Louisville Public Media recently came to a mutual decision to part ways,” the email said. “Arthur is proud of the work he was able to accomplish at LPM, including his efforts toward expanding music education to thousands of kids across Louisville, and the country. Arthur is particularly proud of his work expanding LPM’s musical outreach programs to Louisville’s minority communities, including the West End.”

The campaign statement said Arthur will work with LPM over the coming weeks to ensure continuity in the organization’s musical outreach programs.

LPM President Stephen George declined to comment.

Last month, WFPL reported on campaign finance issues that arose from a close relationship between Arthur and Simmons College of Kentucky, where he teaches percussion. Both Arthur and Simmons denied any impropriety.

The primary election is on May 19.

