The Daily Racing Form is reporting that Kentucky Derby winner Country House will not run in the Preakness Stakes.

Trainer Bill Mott tells the publication that the horse has been coughing and “acting like he’s going to get sick.”

Country House crossed the finish line second in the Derby but was declared the winner after favorite Maximum Security was disqualified for swerving into the path of several other horses.

Maximum Security’s owner has said his colt will not ride in the Preakness, the second jewel in racing’s Triple Crown.

Owner Gary West filed an appeal of the disqualification yesterday with the Kentucky Racing Commission but it was quickly denied. West says he plans to file a lawsuit over the Derby ruling.