The Jefferson County Sheriff will continue to execute eviction orders, even as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads and sparks cancellations and closures across the state.

On Monday the sheriff’s department had 14 eviction orders scheduled, according to Lt. Col. Carl Yates, the department’s public information officer. There are more than 60 eviction orders scheduled for this week.

Yates said the department is following judges’ orders.

“These are not decisions made by us, these are decisions made by judges,” he said. “Our duties are to carry out those orders until we are told to stop.”

Yates said 14 eviction set outs a day is “about average.”

Sheriff deputies are tasked with supervising the eviction set-out process. The deputies look on as a landlord or their hired hands remove tenants’ belongings, which is allowed after a judge signs a warrant of possession.

Eviction cases are settled in Jefferson District Court.

Chief Jefferson District Judge Anne Haynie could not be reached for comment.

Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton issued an order last week that severely limits the scope of court proceedings as the pandemic spreads. Ongoing eviction cases are to be continued for a later date, according to the order.

But the order does not address cases that had already made it through court and which await to be executed by the sheriff. Dozens of eviction orders were signed as late as Thursday of last week, before Minton’s order.

This means countless residents now face the threat of losing their housing, even as government officials stress the importance of staying home and avoiding crowds. For some residents set to be evicted, a crowded homeless shelter may be the only option.

“The Kentucky Supreme Court recognized that the cost to landlords of a delay to have eviction cases rescheduled until after April 10 is outweighed by the public good of not having people gather in courts,” said Cathy Hinko, executive director of the Metro Housing Coalition. “The same balance of public good, to not have families and children and elderly put on the street during this crisis, should apply to the set out process.”

The offices of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear or Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Louisville’s eviction rate was nearly double the national average in 2016, according to data from Princeton University’s Eviction Lab. Each year, about 7,500 households are evicted in the city.

