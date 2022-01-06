Health officials in Kentucky and Indiana continue to report new record high daily COVID-19 cases, smashing records set multiple times over the past two weeks.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 9,836 new cases Thursday. There were 35 new deaths and a positivity rate of 23.67%.

Indiana had 15,277 new daily cases — up more than 2,000 from the previous day — with a positivity rate for all tests over a seven-day period of 23.8%. There were 150 deaths.

In Southern Indiana, Clark County had a new record of 328 cases in one day, and Floyd County had 191. There were six deaths between Clark and Floyd counties.

Both Kentucky and Indiana show a high rate of spread. The Indiana Department of Health color-coded map, which tracks the seven-day positivity rate and new cases per 100,000 residents, shows around half of the counties in the red zone, including Clark County.

Kentucky’s map, which uses the number of cases per 100,000 residents to show disease spread, is red except for three counties. A county with an incidence rate of 25 cases per 100,000 residents or higher is considered red. Jefferson County has remained in the red for several months and currently has an incidence rate of 216.1.