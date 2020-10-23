This week Kentucky experienced three of the highest daily totals its seen testing began in March, said Gov. Andy Beshear in a press release Friday.

Kentucky reported 1,457 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday amid a new surge of infections spreading across the state and the country.

Much of the Mountain West and Midwest are enduring spikes in transmission as new daily cases reached nearly 75,000. Kentucky currently ranks 21st among states with the highest number of cases per 100,000 over the last seven days.

“This virus is everywhere. It is in your community. We need every community doing what it takes to defeat it.” he said.

The state also reported 16 news deaths and a positivity rate of 5.34%. Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Hardin and Barrett have the highest increases in daily cases.

The White House recommends residents avoid gathering at all in counties facing accelerated spread (10-25 cases per 100,000), or uncontrolled spread (25+ per 100,000).

Currently Kentucky restrictions continue to allow groups of up to 10 people to gather.