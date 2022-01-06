A new COVID-19 testing site will open at Churchill Downs Monday.

The new site will operate Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the racetrack’s orange parking lot.

The site is a partnership between Louisville Metro and Bluewater Diagnostics, which operates several testing facilities around the state.

The testing at Churchill Downs will feature six lanes for drive-through testing.

“We have one that is dedicated to the employees and staff of Metro Louisville,” Dina Shawn, a spokesperson with Bluewater Diagnostics said. “We have one that is dedicated to rapid testing, and all four other lanes are dedicated to public testing.”

Shawn said that people should get their results within 48 to 72 hours.

Those wishing to receive a test at the Churchill Downs location will need to pre-register online.

They will also need to bring a government-issued ID and health insurance card. Those without insurance will need to provide their social security number.

Shawn said there is no end date currently scheduled for the site and that it will be open “indefinitely.”