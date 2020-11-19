Coronavirus cases continue to soar nationwide, and Kentucky is no exception. Here’s a list of resources for the Louisville community. If you have suggestions for additions, please email news@wfpl.org.

Food Banks and Meals

Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) provides free meals to all children 18 and younger. Pre-packaged meals are distributed between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at 131 sites across the district. JCPS also offers evening meal pickup (from 3 to 5 p.m.) at select locations. In addition, some sites are offering boxes of fresh produce. Click here for more details on locations, times and specific offerings. Please note that families are only allowed to visit one JCPS site per pickup day.

For the holidays: JCPS will distribute a special Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, Nov. 19. On Tuesday, Nov. 24, families will receive enough meals to cover each child over the holiday break.

Dare to Care offers a variety of emergency food services, including food pantries, soup kitchens and Kids Café meals. Check out this interactive map to find services near you. You can also call Dare to Care at 502-966-3821 for help finding food assistance.

Metro Louisville’s Senior Nutrition Program continues to provide residents aged 60 and older with meals, despite the temporary closure of distribution sites due to COVID-19. Call 502-574-6325 for more information on how to access meals for seniors.

To see if you qualify for SNAP (food stamps), visit benefind.ky.gov.

Unemployment and Other Financial Assistance

Because of the pandemic, unemployment insurance continues to be available to workers not typically covered by the program. This includes those who are self-employed, independent contractors, freelancers, substitute teachers and childcare workers employed by religious groups and nonprofits.

But there have been changes since expanded benefits were first announced. Leaving a job to quarantine is no longer a legitimate reason to collect unemployment, for example. So thoroughly check the agency’s COVID FAQ page for more details as it pertains to your situation.

To apply for unemployment insurance, visit the Kentucky Career Center’s unemployment benefits page or call 502-875-0442. Applicants will need to provide a name, Social Security number, birthday, email and postal address and employment details. This page provides a helpful overview on how to start the process.

Two things to note: Because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the unemployment office is converting all in-person meetings to Zoom or phone appointments through Nov. 30. Claimants who have in-person appointments scheduled will be contacted to discuss the change. Also, the state unemployment website will be down for maintenance Nov. 26-28 and again on the evening of Dec. 15.

Kentucky residents who have been financially impacted by the pandemic can also seek assistance from Team Kentucky, a state program that provides help in the form of vouchers.

If you’ve lost income, you might also be eligible for Medicaid.

And if you are searching for employment, check out the Kentuckiana Works jobs board.

Small-Business Assistance

Kentucky small businesses, contractors and nonprofits that have been harmed by COVID-19 can apply for low-interest federal loans to help recover. Applications for these Small Business Association (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loans can be completed and filed online. You can also call 1-800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Here is an SBA loan fact sheet.

The Small Business Continuity Loan Program is offering zero-interest loans, with no payments for 12 months, to businesses with 10 full-time employees or fewer. These small businesses can receive up to $25,000 to cover immediate expenses.

Metro Louisville has a list of additional loan programs and financial resources for struggling businesses and nonprofits.

Restaurant Workers

The Apron Inc. Emergency Fund for Restaurant Workers offers grants of up to $500 to individuals who have been employed at a Louisville Metro Area Independent Restaurant for at least six months and have been impacted by the pandemic. Approved applicants will be asked to show proof of bills owed, as grant money is not paid directly to the recipient. Learn more at Apron Inc.

Eviction Assistance

Residents facing possible eviction can receive up to $1,750 per month in rental assistance for up to six months. The amount will be determined based on individual rental rates and the amount of back rent owed. Applicants must show proof of COVID-19 impact and a notice of overdue payment or pending eviction. Click here to learn more.

Mental Health Resources

If you’re having a mental health emergency, you can call Centerstone’s 24-hour Crisis Hotline at 502-589-4313. You can also reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or chat with them online.

Addiction Help

Those struggling with substance abuse can contact the Greater Louisville Intergroup of Alcoholic Anonymous via their website or by calling 502-582-1849. Narcotics Anonymous of the Louisville Area also offers online resources, or call 502-569-1769. Kentucky Area Al-Anon, an organization helping friends and families of alcoholics, offers daily meetings via Zoom, along with additional resources online.

COVID-19 Testing, Facts and Guidelines

The Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness has a list of COVID-19 testing locations throughout the city, along with information on who should be tested.

Click here for information on preventing the spread of coronavirus, as well as what to do if you test positive.

The state created this website as a repository of coronavirus information, including statewide statistics, guidance on social distancing, travel advisories and more.