An a-moo-sing situation unfolded in Louisville’s Cherokee Park on Friday as residents out for a morning stroll or round of golf encountered about a dozen cows parading around the urban green space.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the animals were being transported in a cattle truck near Interstate 64 when it collided with another vehicle. The driver of the cattle truck pulled into a small parking lot along Grinstead Drive, across the street from one of Louisville’s premier steakhouses, Le Moo.

When workers attempted to herd the cattle into a different truck, utter chaos ensued. Police say a handful of cows made their way onto the Cherokee Golf Course. Videos posted to social media show some cattle ended up near Baringer Hill, where two started headbutting each other. A video taken by WLKY showed a person attempting to sink a shot while cows encircled the putting green.

A WFPL News reporter witnessed police and Parks and Recreation Department workers herd six cows down a hill on the golf course and load them onto a truck around 11:30 a.m. Pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the park was disrupted as officials blocked off some roadways on the Scenic Loop.

As of 1:18 p.m., police said four cattle remained in the park after moving deeper into the woods. None of the cows that were recaptured were hurt, they said.

The spectacle drew crowds, but officials are asking residents to stay away from the park until all of the cows are recovered. Anyone who encounters a loose cow should call 911 and not attempt to capture it themselves.

This story will be updated.