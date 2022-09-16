A major gathering for visual art curators and experts from around the world is happening in Louisville.

The IKT International Association of Curators of Contemporary Art convenes in a different city for its annual “congress” every year. The 2022 event, which started this week, includes tours of local museums and conversations with visual artists, writers and art experts.

One of the highlights is a public symposium called “Global Appalachia,” held Saturday at the Speed Art Museum. Featured speakers like visual artist Mel Chin, Kentucky poet Frank X Walker and author Robert Gipe will discuss the role of place and home.

A news release from said KMAC Museum is hosting the gathering, along with Great Meadows Foundation.

Great Meadows Foundation director Julien Robson said in the release that this year’s conference “honors the memory of collector and philanthropist Al Shands, who was enthusiastically behind the bid that Great Meadows Foundation and KMAC made for the congress.”

Shands died last year at the age of 92.

“After two years of preparation, we are excited to give our guests the opportunity to experience our region’s richly vibrant art scene,” Robson continued.

According to the same release, this is only the second time IKT has held its annual gathering outside of Europe.

Speed director Raphaela Platow said in the release having the IKT Congress in Louisville is “a wonderful opportunity to showcase the talent and experience represented here.”

The 2022 conference also includes visits to cultural institutions, artist studios and private collections in Lexington and Cincinnati.

A downloadable copy of the full program is available here.