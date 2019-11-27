For fourteen years, Robert Miles has seen cars in ditches, in neighbor’s yards and in his own fencing that borders the boundary of the horse farm his family owns. He lives off Todds Point Road in Shelby County.

“It’s horrific, you’re taking your life in your hands every time you go through,” Miles said of a particular curve in the road.

Todds Point is an idyllic rural road going through horse country. But it’s narrow, and doesn’t have white outer edge lines that could help drivers stay on the road.

Miles asked Curious Louisville: “Why do some roads have white outer lines and others don’t? What determines who gets what paint?”

So WFPL Reporter Lisa Gillespie went looking for the answer.

Listen to the story: