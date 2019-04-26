Nadeem Saddiqui and his family recently moved to Valley Station, in the southeastern part of Louisville. “It’s stereotypically not the most multicultural area of Louisville,” he said. So it surprised him to see a street named Omar Khayyam Blvd. “[He] was a medieval Persian poet,” he said. “Growing up my parents had a lot of books of his poetry.”

Nadeem wanted to know how this street came to be, in this neighborhood. So we went looking for the answer.

(Can’t hear the audio? Here’s a transcript)