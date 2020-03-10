The Washington, D.C. pastor who was diagnosed with coronavirus weeks after attending a conference in Louisville was “asymptomatic” while at the conference, DC Health said Monday.

Christ Church Georgetown Rector Tim Cole was diagnosed with Washington, D.C.’s first case of coronavirus Saturday. He attended the Consortium of Endowed Episcopal Parishes (CEEP) Network conference at the Omni Louisville in late February.

“There is no identified risk of exposure to CEEP conference attendees as a result of contact with this case,” DC Health said in a statement.

Cole returned to D.C. from Louisville on Feb. 22. DC Health has recommended self-quarantine for anyone who came into contact with Cole or attended his church on February 24th, or between February 28th and March 3rd, because they could have been exposed to the virus.

“I want to thank the hard-working teams at DC Health and the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health & Wellness for keeping us updated and informed,” CEEP Executive Director Joe Swimmer said in a statement.

Omni Louisville general manager Scott Stuckey said in a statement that the hotel is taking “the same steps recommended for every family and business since this virus emerged.” Stuckey said they have asked employees to stay home if they feel sick.