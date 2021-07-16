Metro Council President David James endorsed mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg at a joint press conference Friday.

Greenberg is the former CEO of the 21c Museum Hotels, as well as an investor, lawyer and businessman.

James was previously in the race for mayor before dropping out due to health concerns in June.

During the announcement, both James and Greenberg spoke on their shared beliefs.

James’ endorsement gives Greenberg’s campaign a significant boost. He is the current Metro Council President and has served as member since his election in 2010. Before dropping from the race, he was the early favorite to win.

Greenberg is already greatly out fundraising the other candidates in the race. This endorsement sets him even farther apart from the rest of the pack.

Greenberg and James have worked together in the past, most recently on the The West End Opportunity project. During their speeches, both James and Greenberg highlighted their commitment to development projects and public safety.

“We have many shared commitments. First, a shared priority of reducing violent crime in our community and making Louisville safe regardless of where you live and who you are,” Greenberg said.

Both men expressed their hopes that if Greenberg is elected, communication between Metro Council and the mayor’s office would improve.

“What I have experienced as the president of the council with the current administration and the council members have experienced with the current administration is a lack of cooperation, a lack of transparency that has gone on for years,” said James.

In August 2020, the Metro Council voted no confidence in Mayor Greg Fischer.

James expressed that in their friendship, he and Greenberg were able to keep working despite their disagreements.

“I don’t really care who else gets into the race. Craig Greenburg, in my opinion, is our best choice for our city to go forward, to come together, to protect its citizens, to raise our economic development, to build community. It all rests with one person, and that’s Craig Greenburg,” James said.

There are currently four other Democratic candidates, including activist and organizer Shameka Parrish-Wright, and one Republican candidate, Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf.

The mayoral primary is scheduled for May 17, 2022.