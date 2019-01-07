Democrat David James of District 6 will be back in the Metro Council president’s seat for 2019.

He was unanimously voted to the one-year position during a council meeting Monday afternoon, the body’s first of the year.

It will be James’ second year as Metro Council president, a position he recently said he hoped to continue in so he could make progress on some goals, including modernizing internal council processes.

Fellow Democrat Brandon Coan of District 8 challenged James for the leader’s seat at the caucus level, but at the full council meeting, James was the sole nominee.

At an earlier Democratic caucus meeting, Councilman Pat Mulvihill of District 10 was elected chair, and Jessica Green of District 1 was elected vice chair, reports said.

The council’s minority Republican caucus elected Kevin Kramer of District 11 as chair and James Peden of District 23 as vice chair.

New and returning Metro Council members participated in an inauguration ceremony Monday morning with Mayor Greg Fischer. They were sworn in again at Monday afternoon’s meeting, which is the body’s only scheduled meeting this month.