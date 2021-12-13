Gov. Andy Beshear said at least 64 deaths have been confirmed in Kentucky as of Monday morning in the aftermath of this weekend’s devastating tornadoes.

All but 18 people who died have been identified. Their ages range from 5 months to 86 years old. Beshear said at a news conference Monday morning that he expects the number of victims to rise as searches continue.

“Undoubtedly, there will be more,” he said. “We believe it will certainly be above 70, maybe even 80. But again, with this amount of damage and rubble, it may be a week or even more before we have a final count.”

Beshear said 105 Kentuckians are unaccounted for.