Democrat Andy Ruff beat out a crowded primary field in Indiana’s 9th District on Tuesday, and will go on to face incumbent Republican Trey Hollingsworth in the November General Election.

Ruff, an academic advisor at Indiana University and a former Bloomington City Council member, beat four other Democrats. Last month, he told WFPL News he thinks he would do a better job representing average Hoosiers than Hollingsworth does.

“American health and well being and competitiveness doesn’t depend on bailing out corporations and giving massive tax breaks to already extremely wealthy [people],” he said. “It depends on… the productivity of ordinary Americans. And that depends on a strong public education system, people being able to access healthcare, and on an infrastructure that connects us.”

Hollingsworth was first elected to Congress in 2017. He had no Republican primary opponents.