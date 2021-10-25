A Democrat has entered the state Senate race in Indiana’s recently redrawn District 45.

Jeffersonville resident Nick Marshall is the first candidate from his party to seek the seat. Marshall was raised in the foster care system and currently serves on local boards that advocate for foster youth, including the Coalition Supporting Young Adults and the Home of the Innocents.

He said that work will be a focal point of his campaign.

“Doing research studies as well as my own personal experience, I know that is going to be on my forefront,” Marshall said. “Anything that we can get those kids, they need, and I’m not going to hold back to fight for them every day.”

Most of Jeffersonville was formerly in District 46, but state lawmakers redrew the maps earlier this year as part of the census redistricting process. Now, the city is in District 45, with the rest of Clark County and parts of New Albany. The district is represented by incumbent state Senator Chris Garten, a Republican from Charlestown.

Marshall said his team hopes to build a grassroots campaign to reach voters outside Jeffersonville’s city limits.

“You have to focus on the community by giving,” he said. “That’s how we’re going to do it. We’ll start from the ground and work our way up. We’ll worry about them recognizing us when the time comes.”

Marshall said he’ll also work to improve education and addiction services if elected.