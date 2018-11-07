Louisville voters re-elected Democrat Greg Fischer on Nov. 6, handing a defeat to Republican challenger Angela Leet and a number of independent and American party candidates.

Fischer’s third, and final, consecutive term will start in 2019. He was first elected in 2010.

Fischer cruised to victory on a message of progress in Louisville, touting economic growth and downplaying the concerns about crime and public safety raised by his main opponent.

At a victory party for Democrats Tuesday evening, Fischer thanked his family and supporters.

“To be trusted once again with the honor of being your Mayor is beyond anything that I really ever imagined,” he said. “And I feel humbled, I feel blessed, I feel excited and I have never been more hopeful about the future of our city.”

Fischer won more than 60 percent of the vote — less than the nearly 69 percent he got when he was elected to his second term in 2014, but enough to easily clear a crowded field of competitors.

In her concession speech, the outgoing Councilwoman Leet encouraged those who had voted for her to continue being vocal in letting Mayor Greg Fischer know what they want out of a leader.

Leet’s Metro Council seat was one of two that flipped from Republican to Democrat on Tuesday.

The mayor celebrated his win Tuesday night with his supporters as well as those of 3rd District Democratic U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, who was also re-elected.

