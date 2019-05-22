Michael Bowman has won the Democratic primary for the office of Kentucky state treasurer. The race was called by the AP with nine percent of precincts reporting; Bowman got 64 percent of the vote against John Mers. Incumbent Allison Ball was uncontested in the Republican race.

Bowman is a branch manager for U.S. Bank in Louisville and worked within Louisville Metro Council as a legislative assistant. In 2018, Bowman ran as a Democrat in the race for Jefferson County Clerk; he lost to Republican Bobbie Holsclaw.

In an May 10 Courier-Journal opinion piece, Bowman wrote of his plan as treasurer:

“As treasurer, I would be one of just more than a handful of individuals who are elected by all 120 counties and given the platform to advocate across the commonwealth for policies that will drive Kentucky’s economy, get returns on our investments and call out any abuse of our tax dollars.”

Josh Mers, Bowman’s opponent, is the owner of Shelter Insurance in Lexington and treasurer for the Lexington Human Rights Commission and chair of Lexington Fairness.