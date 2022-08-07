The pork is in the pits and politicians are prepped.

That’s right, it’s Fancy Farm time in western Kentucky – when Graves County becomes the center of the state’s political sphere. And Kentucky Public Radio was tracking all of the political happenings around the Purchase Area this weekend through this live blog, which was updated throughout the festivities.

The town of a little more than 500 boomed for a weekend as thousands of people from across the state and region attend the 142nd annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic.

The annual picnic was, in years past, a heavily Democrat event in a fortified Democrat stronghold, but that’s no longer the case in western Kentucky – or in the state at-large, as registered Republican voters surpassed Democrats for the first time in the state’s history earlier this year.

This year’s speaker lineup is less diverse than in year’s past with state-level and local Republican politicians dominating the speaker list.

The stage is set for some jostling among the state’s Republican Party as several candidates for next year’s gubernatorial primary speak this weekend. And Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Charles Booker is also on the scene, as he prepares to take on Sen. Rand Paul in November’s general election. Paul and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s presence at the picnic will be up to a timely release from the current Senate session.

Graves County residents are no less excited to dig into the political nitty gritty, play some bingo and load up a heaping helping of smoked meat. The get-together holds extra significance with it being the first since a deadly and highly destructive EF-4 tornado hit Mayfield last December.

WKMS / Liam Niemeyer

That tornado missed 29-year-old Seth Ellegood’s home by about a mile. The Mayfield resident treasures Fancy Farm as a chance to see family and load up mutton – his favorite Fancy Farm offering.

“It brings everybody together,” Ellegood said. “It don’t matter what’s going on – everybody comes to Fancy Farm.”

“I am so excited to be back in Marshall County. I think the last time I was here was right before Mike Miller passed away … Mike always was right. If you knew him you knew that even if he wasn’t, he was always right,” Elridge said. “I miss his laugh, I miss his leadership, I miss his courage to build this party. I hope that everyday I’m in this role I can do a little of what Mike did.”

Booker to Dems: “We have a job to do”

Marshall County Democrats relaunched their traditional Mike Miller Memorial Bean Dinner at Kentucky Dam Village Convention Center Friday.

Local party leaders were happy to bring back the tradition for its 25th edition, following two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The dinner featured what was very likely the first all-Black slate of in-person speakers in the event’s history.

When asked about the lack of state-level Democrats on Fancy Farm’s speaker roll, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker said he wasn’t concerned about being overwhelmed.

WKYU / Dalton York

“I’m gonna have an army of Kentuckians with me and look, if you see me in a fight with a herd of elephants, help the elephants,” he said.

Attendees heard from Booker, Kentucky Young Democrats president Stephon Moore and Kentucky Democratic Party chair Colmon Elridge, and saw video messages from Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman.

Booker and Elridge were both in the Fancy Farm spirit of quips and jokes about their opponents. Booker called Rand Paul, his opponent in November’s race for one of Kentucky’s U.S. Senate seats, the “official mascot for international clown week.” And Elridge, joking about what he called “regressive,” mean-spirited Kentucky GOP policies, said, “You can have Lee Greenwood playing at every GOP rally, but it doesn’t make what you’re doing any less cruel.”

Moore, Elridge and Booker talked about the state Democratic Party’s goal of “building something that lasts” and regaining political momentum in Kentucky with this election cycle.

“We have a job to do,” Booker told the crowd. “We have to rebuild our party in a way that speaks to every single community across this Commonwealth.”

Booker asked Democrats to keep believing that they can win Kentucky’s U.S. Senate election in November.

“You may have doubted that change is possible at some point in your life … you may question whether someone quite like me could win a state race for United States Senate. You might question what the future holds,” Booker said. “I don’t blame you. I know how hard it’s been … a lot of people have thrown their hands up. People are frustrated no matter what their party. If you feel cynical, I understand … [but] I need you to stand with me now, not as Democrats, but as Kentuckians.”

Booker asked state Democrats to “push through” frustrations stemming from recent political defeats, disasters and other challenges facing Kentuckians today.

“Some of you have suffered losses, you’ve seen incredible pain. It took my breath away,” Booker said of December’s tornado that killed dozens of western Kentucky residents. “And in the midst of that Rand Paul voted against disaster relief … after the tornado. The idea that we can have a better future is hanging by a thread right now.

“If we don’t stand together right now as a Commonwealth, we will keep losing and we can’t afford it.”

During his remarks, Elridge also memorialized the late Mike Miller, the annual event’s namesake who passed away in 2014. He called the former Marshall County judge-executive “a consummate leader who always cared about west Kentucky.”

‘It’s fun being in the majority’: GOP voters hear from candidates at annual Graves Co. breakfast

For Republicans, Fancy Farm starts early on Saturday at the Graves County Republican Party annual breakfast.

State and local elected officials and candidates wandered around Mayfield’s Grace Life Church, shaking hands and taking photos with members of the local Republican party as they dug into their plates of eggs, bacon and gravy biscuits.

After chowing down, some Republican candidates gave stump speeches and practiced their zingers for the afternoon picnic.

State Senator Jason Howell, R-1, started things off by taking a shot at the dearth of Democrats attending recent Fancy Farms. He recalled interning in the state Senate in 1994, when there were eight Republicans and 30 Democrats. Now, it’s the opposite.

“We have systematically changed Kentucky for the better. It’s fun being in the majority,” Howell said. “When I was down here working as an intern there were not quite as many of us around.”

U.S. Representative James Comer, who represents western Kentucky, decided he would deviate from the Fancy Farm tradition of attacking your political opponents, because there weren’t very many left for Republicans.

“I’m not going to attack the federal [Democrat] opponents because I’m afraid that we’ll get arrested for the abuse of two corpses,” Comer said. “We can’t have Fancy Farm without Democrats … [but] there aren’t many Democrats left in west Kentucky.”

Instead, Comer took aim at the state’s reporters, who he said are increasingly not from Kentucky and can’t take a joke.

When introducing a video message from Sen. Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Speaker of the House David Osborne – who is emceeing Fancy Farm later today – said the Senate Minority Leader was “Republican when Republican wasn’t cool.”

McConnell and fellow Kentucky Senator Rand Paul missed the annual event because of a scheduled vote on the Inflation Reduction Act in Washington, D.C. McConnell appeared via video conference, asking western Kentucky voters to help him “take the keys away” from Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Paul’s wife, Kelley, spoke to the crowd on his behalf. Much of her short speech was focused on attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci, her husband’s favorite punching bag since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“When Rand Paul is re-elected in November, he will have a chairmanship and he will have subpoena power, and he will subpoena every document of Dr. Fauci’s,” Kelley said.