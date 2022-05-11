The Floyd County Democratic Party are filling a vacancy on the New Albany City Council this week.

Council member Bob Caesar died last month at the age of 71. He had represented New Albany’s second district since 2008.

Precinct committee members from Caesar’s district will choose his replacement at a caucus. The new council member will serve out the remainder of Caesar’s term, through the end of next year.

“Our party takes the responsibility to select an individual to lead and serve our community seriously,” Democratic Party Vice Chair Erica Lawrence said in a statement. “Our committee members are ready to ensure that the individual selected will be well qualified and a positive asset to our city’s leadership team.”

Democrats will hold the caucus at their downtown New Albany headquarters at 7:30 p.m Thursday.

It’s the second time in less than a year the party has had to appoint a New Albany City Council member. Pat McLaughlin died last June, during his fourth term on the council. Democrats picked Deanna McLaughlin, his widow, to succeed him.