Dozens of demonstrators met on the Kentucky Capitol steps Tuesday, to make their voices heard ahead of likely passage of sweeping anti-abortion legislation.

They say if the two bills pass, it could be a matter of weeks before Kentucky loses legal abortion access.

House Bill 3, sponsored by Rep. Nancy Tate of Brandenburg, would make it harder for minors to get abortions by requiring parents who live with the patient or have joint custody to approve, and to make a reasonable effort to contact the other parent ahead of the abortion.

It also restricts medication abortion by requiring all providers to be certified by the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services, with their names and addresses in a public portal. They must also examine the patient in person before prescribing the pill.

Joanne Taheri, a pharmacist for more than 30 years, had concerns about the pharmacist certification requirement.

“We go to school for seven years to become a pharmacist, we’re very well-educated on the pharmacology of the drugs, and to have to be certified to dispense [these] drugs is an abomination,” she said.

“They just want to put more restrictions and completely eliminate the possibility of an abortion.”

The bill also has an emergency clause, which means it would go into effect immediately once signed into law. Abortion rights supporters say that would mean an effective end to abortion access in the state, since the systems like the certification protocol wouldn’t yet be in place.

SB 321, which would ban abortion after 15 weeks, is now part of HB 3 after a floor amendment Tuesday afternoon.

Tate, HB 3’s sponsor, has said it’s not meant to end abortion, but make it safer while it is legal in Kentucky. Supporters of SB 321 say the measure would make Kentucky’s anti-abortion law stronger in the face of a legal challenge.

“We’re bracing for the impact of losing abortion,” Erin Smith, executive director at the Kentucky Health Justice Network, said. “We’re trying to do the best we can to take care of community but also continuing the fight to keep abortion a part of health care, keep abortion as an individual’s choice.

“It does not have a place for outside opinions, it does not have a place for anyone’s morality or religious backgrounds.”

Smith said the passage will mean more support needed from the KHJN for people seeking abortion, including transportation to other areas.

Tamarra Wieder, director of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates of Kentucky, said that she and others will keep up the fight if the legislation becomes law.

“We are not going away because this care is so important,” Wieder said. “It is linked to maternal health, it is linked to reproductive health so intrinsically, and our outcomes in Kentucky are so bad already.”

If the Senate passes House Bill 3, it will then go to the House for concurrence, then to Gov. Andy Beshear’s desk.