Derby Dinner Playhouse has canceled the remainder of its scheduled performances of “Clue the Musical,” and will keep the building closed through Nov. 10.

A post on the dinner theater’s Facebook Thursday said “to ensure the health and safety of our guests and employees, we regret to announce that we have made the decision to extend our temporary closure.” It also said that the organization’s staff would reach out to ticket holders for the canceled shows.

The dinner theater shut down temporarily last week after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 14, with the hopes of resuming performances of “Clue” on Oct. 26.

General manager Cynthia Knopp told the Courier-Journal last week that the employee who received a positive test result had not come in contact with patrons. She also said all DDP employees would be required to get tested and wouldn’t be able to return to work until they had negative test results.

WFPL news has reached out to Derby Dinner Playhouse leadership, but had not heard back by the time this story was posted.

Indiana has been experiencing a surge in coronavirus infections.

The state’s COVID-19 Data Report shows 2,519 new cases reported on Friday. It also shows hospitalizations for coronavirus patients on the rise.

Last week, Gov. Eric Holcomb extended the state’s mask mandate through Nov. 14.

This story will be updated.