Twenty horses will race in the 147th Kentucky Derby this Saturday, with the undefeated Essential Quality leading the pack as the betting favorite.

Essential Quality will start from post position 14. The 3-year-old gray colt owned by Godolphin is the 2-1 favorite. His trainer is Brad Cox and jockey is Luis Saez.

Derby post positions are drawn randomly.

The race returns to the first Saturday in May this year after being delayed to September in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Churchill Downs will also allow a limited number of spectators, another change from last year’s event. Post time for the race is 6:57 p.m.