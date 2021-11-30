A person incarcerated at the Louisville jail downtown died Monday night while in custody.

A spokesperson for Metro Corrections said staff found a 59-year-old person unresponsive in one of the housing units. Corrections assistant director Steve Durham said jail staff attempted lifesaving efforts before the person was transported by ambulance to the University of Louisville Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

He did not provide details about the circumstances of the person’s death. He also declined to release any identifying information, including name and gender, until the person’s family is contacted.

Durham said the person was booked into the jail earlier this month on a charge of failure to comply with sex offender registration.

Jail staff have described deteriorating conditions there this year as a result of staffing shortages and overcrowding. Five women incarcerated at the jail were hospitalized in September following suspected overdoses.