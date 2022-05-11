Early voting for primary elections in Jefferson County begins Thursday.

Residents can vote in person and submit absentee ballots to drop boxes which will be at all six early voting locations. The polling places will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Related Story Louisville’s voter guide for the 2022 primary elections

The early voting polling locations are:

The Jeffersonian 10617 Taylorsville Rd., Jeffersontown, KY 40299

Kentucky Center for African American Heritage 1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd., Louisville, KY 40203

Broadbent Arena at Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Ln., Louisville, KY 40209

Sun Valley Community Center 6505 Bethany Ln., Louisville, KY 40272

Triple Crown Pavilion 1780 Plantside Dr., Louisville, KY 40299

Mary Queen of Peace 4017 Dixie Hwy., Louisville, KY 40216



Any registered voter can participate in early voting at the location of their choice. They need to provide a valid form of identification in order to vote.

More information about the voting process can be found on the Jefferson County Clerk’s website. For more information on specific races and candidates, WFPL has created a voter guide featuring upcoming races.