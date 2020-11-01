Early in-person voting outpaced mail-in absentee ballots over the weekend in Jefferson County, with just days to go before the election concludes.

The Jefferson County Clerk’s Office said 11,925 voted in-person on Saturday, while another 4,980 absentee ballots were processed that day.

According to figures from the clerk’s office, 310,651 voters from the county have submitted their ballots. Of those, 158,040 ballots were cast in-person

In 2016, 356,152 Jefferson County voters participated in the presidential election

Last Thursday, about 8,100 people voted in person, and on Friday, about 11,200.

Early in-person voting is taking place at four locations across the county — the Kentucky Expo Center, the KFC Yum! Center, the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage and Marriott East. Monday is the last day for in-person early voting, with polls open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams has been encouraging voters to return their absentee ballots or take advantage of early voting, which is available this election due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to avoid a crush of lines on Election Day.

On Halloween, he tweeted, “The polls are open today. A *Saturday*. It’s never been more convenient for working people to vote. Treat yourself – and help us reduce Tuesday’s lines.”

Adams said last week most election results will be counted and reported on Nov. 3.

Nore Ghibaudy, a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office, said he expects voting to be “steady” on Monday. And he pointed to an expansion in polling locations on Tuesday to help accommodate a potential crush of voters, which he said could keep the day steady even though he expects more voters than Monday.

“With 16 additional neighborhood locations opening Election Day… I believe it will be steady as well (though) heavier in early a.m.,” Ghibaudy said in an email.

There will be 20 voting locations on Tuesday, and voters may use any location that day. The full list of locations is available here.

Voters may return absentee ballots to drop boxes at all voting locations. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 6.