Early voting kicked off in Indiana this week, about a month ahead of the state’s primary election on May 3.

Nominations for several seats at the local, state and federal levels are up for grabs in Southern Indiana. Voters in Clark and Floyd counties can cast early ballots weekdays through May 2, along with two Saturdays on April 23 and 30.

The Clark County Courthouse, located at 501 E. Court Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The site will close for Good Friday, which is April 15, and shut down at noon May 2.

Floyd County’s two voting centers — the 4H Fairgrounds at 2818 Green Valley Rd. and Valley View Golf Course at 3748 Lawrence Banet Rd. — are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will also close at noon May 2.

At least a few government offices will change hands this election, as incumbents retire, term out or run for other seats. There’ll be new sheriffs in town, literally, in Clark and Floyd counties. And a dozen candidates from both parties are seeking to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, who is leaving his post in the 9th Congressional District — which covers both counties — after three terms.

Other local incumbents are looking to extend their tenures, though some are facing challenges from within their party. Here’s a full rundown of contested primary races in Clark and Floyd counties.

Indiana 9th Congressional District

Republicans: James Baker, J. Michael Davisson, Dan Heiwig, Erin Houchin, D. Eric Schansberg, Mike Sodrel, Stuart Barnes-Israel, Brian Tibbs, Bill J. Thomas

Democrats: Isak Asare, D. William Dorris, Matthew Fyfe

Floyd County

State Senate District 47

Republicans: Kevin Boehnlein (incumbent), Gary Byrne

State Representative District 72

Republicans: Edward D. “Ed” Clere (incumbent), Jackie Bright Grubbs, Thomas M. “Tom” Jones

County Auditor

Republicans: Diana M. Topping, Amanda M. Pahmeier

County Sheriff

Republicans: Steve Bush, Sam Sarkisian

County Assessor

Republicans: James W. Sinks (incumbent), Chris Dones, Terry L. Watson

County Commissioner District 1

Republicans: Shawn Carruthers (incumbent), Al Knable

Democrats: Tyler P. Gains, Chuck Simons

County Council District 2

Republicans: Adam Roberts (incumbent), Jim Freiberger

County Council District 3

Republicans: Danny Short (incumbent), Brian Webb

County Council District 4

Republicans: Denise Ann Konkle (incumbent), Doug Wacker

Greenville Township Board (Three nominees move on to general)

Republicans: Cheryl Matthews (incumbent), Dave Matthews (incumbent), Patty Nelson (incumbent), Kevin Williar

New Albany Township Board (Three nominees move on to general)

Democrats: Rick Cochran (incumbent), Steven William Bonifer, Max Gosman, Ceddrika L Porter

Georgetown Town Council Member, At Large (Two nominees move on to general)

Republicans: Chris Loop (incumbent), Brandon Hopf, Jason Parrish

Clark County

County Recorder

Democrats: Jeff Frey, David “Yogi” Paris

County Sheriff