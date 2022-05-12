The I-64 eastbound lanes of the Sherman Minton Bridge will be closed starting Friday at 10 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m.

Drivers in Indiana will not be able to access the I-64 eastbound lanes at the West Spring Street entrance. The closure will also include I-64 eastbound lanes to the I-264 eastbound ramp.

People not using I-265 will be forced to exit the highway at West Fifth Street in Indiana. From there, drivers will take a surface street route to I-64 west.

The I-64 westbound lanes will give drivers access to a detour on I-265 and I-65.

During the closure, crews will pour concrete on the lower deck of the bridge as a part of the Sherman Minton Renewal Project. Crews will also be touching striping on the bridge Friday evening.

According to project officials, most construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023.