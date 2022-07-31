Governor Andy Beshear provided updates on this week’s devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky in a video released on Sunday.

He later reported the official death toll from the catastrophe had risen to 28, up from the 25 reported on Saturday.

Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties have all reported deaths from the flooding.

Beshear visited some of the impacted areas on Sunday.

The National Weather Service said showers and thunderstorms were expected in and around eastern Kentucky from Sunday to Monday, with the potential for further rain during the week ahead.

The agency also posted a flood watch, in effect until Monday morning, for parts of eastern Kentucky and surrounding regions.

The governor also announced that travel trailers to house displaced residents started to arrive Saturday.

Beshear said efforts were underway to open Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park in Perry County for shelter. Jenny Wiley State Resort Park in Floyd County is currently full, he said, but more trailers will be arriving to provide more space.

“To all our folks that have been impacted, we are going to be there for you today, tomorrow, next week, next year, we’re not going anywhere,” he said.

Beshear added that clean water is the most needed donation, and urged contributions to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

The Commonwealth’s website has a list of drop-off locations for bottled water and cleaning supplies.