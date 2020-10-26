Metro Council’s 14th District encompasses the far southwest portion of the county, including Valley Station and Pleasure Ridge Park.

Incumbent Democrat Cindi Fowler is seeking her third four-year term. Her Republican opponent is Michael Powell, who has not previously run for office.

Courtesy Councilwoman Cindi Fowler Facebook Page

Fowler previously worked for Jefferson County Public Schools and as a legislative assistant to former council member Bob Henderson. This year, she is serving on the following committees: government oversight and audit, and parks and sustainability, which she chairs.

Last year, Fowler led an effort to increase greens fees at Metro-owned golf courses to bolster them financially. Her district includes the Sun Valley Golf Course.

According to Fowler’s campaign website, her main issues are public safety, infrastructure and economic development. She received many endorsements, including from state Rep. Joni Jenkins, the Greater Louisville Central Labor Council and Better Schools Kentucky.

Courtesy Michael Powell Campaign Website

Powell describes himself as a U.S. Army veteran, and a pastor and community minister.

His main issues are public safety and government oversight, accountability and transparency, according to his campaign website, and he is “pro-life” and “pro-Second Amendment.”

Powell told Ballotpedia he wants to audit every Metro department for mismanagement and waste to ensure tax dollars are used appropriately.

Neither Fowler nor Powell responded to requests to complete WFPL’s candidate questionnaire.