Kentucky polls close at 6 p.m. local time, and if you’re in line by then, you’ll be allowed to vote. That means it’s not too late to use Louisville Public Media’s voter guide and Kentucky Public Radio’s voter guide.

Key items on the ballot this year are the Louisville mayor’s race, a constitutional amendment that could affect abortion access and other state and local elections.

Related Story Hundreds of Ky. health care providers signed a letter opposing abortion amendment

We’ll be updating this post throughout the night with results and other information. Follow along for the latest news from NPR on national races and from WFPL and partners on Louisville and Kentucky-wide races and issues. You can also tune in to WFPL, at 89.3 FM or stream online, for live reports.

For a recap of the day, check out our Election Day coverage.